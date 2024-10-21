Pictures of Bobrisky after he was arrested at Seme border has surfaced online and sparked reactions

The crossdresser was said to have been arrested while trying to travel out of the country through the border

In the photos, he posed for the camera and was smiling as he sat beside some immigration officers

Images of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky after he was arrested at Seme border, has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had been allegedly arrested while trying to run away from the country. He was taken at Seme border by immigration officers.

Bobrisky trends after arrest. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In the picture making the round, Bobrisky was seen smiling at the camera as if nothing had happened to him.

He posed quietly for pictures as he sat with immigration officers in the car.

Bobrisky was seen without makeup

In the images making the rounds, Bobrisky hair was done in corn round, and he didn't have any makeup on his face.

His look sparked reactions among fans as they shared their hot takes about his composure.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to pictures of Bobrisky

Reactions have trailed the post about Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@veeystitches_fashion:

"They're taking selfie, shim is probably on a movie set location."

@star_cheeny:

"Idris wanted to run away without Bob no good na."

@bellas_apartmenthub:

"I don’t understand? He can’t travel again?"

@whytisecx:

"All dis na plan game by the godfather …say if dem arrest am e no go show up for House of Rep ……’na game plan."

@kizimege:

"Never trust Bob and his Godfather,.this can be set up."

@textkundaa:

"But if he's not guilty, them why is she running."

@miriam.jacob:

"Bob only look good on her own camera."

VDM reacts to Bobrisky arrest

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had stirred rumours about crossdresser Bobrisky being arrested in Seme border, Benin Republic.

The social media critic called on Bobrisky and the Nigerian Immigration Service to address the rumours.

The recent rumour about the crossdresser has stirred up reactions, with many dragging Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng