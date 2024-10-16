Singer Falz and his father Femi Falana have threatened to drag Bobrisky to court if he fails to write a letter of apology as demanded by them

In the letter sighted online, it was stated the audio recording made by Bobrisky where he claimed he paid Falana N10m to seek presidential pardon was false

The letter also stated the things Bobrisky said in the audio recording were not true, as Falana has never met him

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and his son, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, have warned cross dresser, Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, to apologise for defaming them with a voice recording or face the wrath of the law.

Legit.ng had reported that Falana had ordered social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman to remove the video about Falana which were made by Bobrisky.

Femi Falana to drag Bobrisky to court.

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman had entangled himself in the legal issues with Falana after sharing some audios made by the crossdresser about the SAN and his singer son, Falz.

In the letter written to Bobrisky, the human right activist and his son demanded for an apology and retraction of the defamatory statement made by the crossdresser in the audios.

In one of the audios shared by VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky claimed that he had spoken with Falz, requesting his assistance in persuading his father (Falana) to help secure a presidential pardon, which allegedly cost N10 million.

Bobrisky was warned to write an apology across all platforms where the audio were shared, or he may have to face a lawsuit with monetary damages.

Falana denies collecting money from Bobrisky

In the letter, it was also stated that Falana didn't collect the sun of N5 million upfront from the crossdresser as he claimed, and he was also not contacted to seek any presidential pardon for the crossdresser.

Bobrisky was accused of lying and extorting the public for funds.

The letter reads in part.

“It is clear that you made these defamatory statements recklessly, knowing full well that you did not call our client to request a letter of pardon. Our client has NEVER spoken to you regarding your pardon or any other matter,” the lawyers asserted.

“Given that our client has secured pardons for over 300 Nigerians convicted by military and civilian courts in Nigeria, Libya, Thailand, and The Gambia on a pro bono basis, your defamatory statements have severely damaged his reputation, both locally and internationally.”

Recall that Falz sister, Folake had threatened Verydarkman for claiming that her father and brother were involved in Bobrisky's bribery case after he shared the audio recording.

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser was back from prison, and he shared his experience during his stay in the last few months.

In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law.

