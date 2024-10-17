One of the most popular Nigerian crossdressers, Bobrisky has reacted to the varying posts about him amid his court case with the EFCC

It will be recalled that the crossdresser, real name Idris Okuneye was tangled in a case with the EFCC after being accused of allegedly bribing the agency with N15 million

Following his apology to the Falana's, Bobrisky went online to slam social media bloggers and went on a full rant

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, who recently responded to human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz, in the news again.

Recall that for a couple of weeks now, the crossdresser has been trending for numerous reasons. Initially, it was the voice recording leaked by VeryDarkMan, which alleged that he brided the EFCC with the sum of N15 million.

Subsequently, Bobrisky has been getting the heat from netziens for being treated preferentially during his prison duration.

Bobrisky says he is tired

In a new video that has been circulated online, the socialite blew hot angrily, noting that he was tired of constantly being blogged about.

He stated clearly that he was not the only celebrity in the entertainment industry and would not be used as a scapegoat, as he ordered bloggers to stop posting about him.

Bobrisky bows to pressure, begs Falana

Meanwhile, Bobrisky reacted to the letter written to him by Femi Falana and his son over defamatory audios.

The human rights activist had asked him to apologise or face the wrath of the law within 12 hours.

In his social media post, he said he did not give any money to get a presidential pardon and didn't defame anyone.

