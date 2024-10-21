A TikToker Alvin of Lagos has expressed happiness after he read the report of the panel set up by the federal government to look into Bobrisky's prison case

Verydarkman had released an alleged phone call made by Bobrisky claiming that he did not stay in the correctional centre after he was sentenced

Alvin of Lagos said that since the federal government said there was no evidence against Bobrisky, the case was closed

A TikToker Alvin of Lagos has reacted with excitement after the panel set up by the minister of interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to look into cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky's prison case was released.

TikToker Alvin thanks God after FG report cleared Bobrisky of prison stay case.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), had released an alleged recorded phone call of Bobrisky claiming that he did not stay in the correctional centre but in a private apartment.

According to the federal government report, there was no evidence that Bobrisky did not stay in the correctional centre after he was sentenced in April 2024 for abuse of the naira.

Hence, Alvin of Lagos said the case is closed and he gave gratitude to God. However, Bobrisky was reportedly arrested recently for attempting to travel out of the country through the Seme border. The TikToker was not comfortable with the news and he said he wanted clarity.

Watch his video below:

Reactions to Alvin's video on Bobrisky

Check out some of the reactions to Alvin of Lagos video on Bobrisky below:

@mizz_dorhkas:

"Haha. Vdm is somewhere crying now ratel gang how far. Make una collect."

@beksnails_lashes:

"Why una want make Bob go prison? He’s Bob the problem of this country. Abeg make una free the guy."

@amylove_lynda:

"Even border own, no EVIDENCE. All join."

@honestreviewbyomoh:

"The witch-hunting was just too much because he sprayed money? Why are people bent on seeing him perish for the corruption that has been in Nigeria before he was even born."

FG releases panel report on Bobrisky

Earlier, an investigative panel set up by the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirmed that Bobrisky completed his six-month jail term.

A voice note allegedly by Bobrisky claimed he paid N15 million to EFCC officials to drop his money laundering charges and also asserted that he was housed in a private apartment during his sentence.

But on Monday, the investigative panel, chaired by Permanent Secretary Magdalena Ajani, reported that there was no evidence supporting such claims.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng