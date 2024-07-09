Archbishop Peter Adewale of Lagos has been accused of asking the Nigerian government to deduct tithes straight from workers’ salaries

Nigerian celebrity Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, made the claim via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)

Charly Boy claimed Archbishop Adewale urged the federal government of Nigeria to deduct tithes from workers in June 2024

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian celebrity Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, accused Archbishop Peter Adewale of Lagos of asking the Nigerian government to deduct tithes straight from workers’ salaries.

Charly Boy shared a screenshot of a news article from The Punch Newspaper with the headline “Deduct tithes straight from workers’ salaries, Archbishop begs govt.” via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @AreaFada1 on Tuesday, July 2.

It was Archbishop Lwanga of Uganda and not Archbishop Adewale of Nigeria. Photo credit: @LSewanyana

According to Charly Boy, the Archbishop is Peter Adewale from Nigeria and he asked the federal government to deduct tithes from workers in June 2024.

Verification of alleged Tinubu’s Govt deducting tithes from salaries

A Fact-Checking Organisation, Dubawa’s investigation revealed that the Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, suggested it to the Ugandan government and not Archbishop Peter Adewale of Lagos.

A Google Reverse Image Search also revealed the article was published on October 31, 2018, and not 2024 as claimed by Charley Boy.

The Citizen Kenya originally published the story on October 29, 2018, and was later referenced by The Punch Newspaper.

Conclusion on Archbishop Adewale calling on tithes deduction

The findings confirm that Charly Boy’s post was inaccurate and misleading.

The event did not occur in 2024 as Charboy Boy claimed and the speaker of the statement was not Archbishop Adewale of Nigeria but Archbishop Lwanga of Uganda.

Finally, the message was directed to the Uganda government, not to Presodent Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

