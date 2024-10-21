The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed 14 fresh charges against against former PDP governor and his commissioner of finance

Abdulfatah Ahmed was governor of Kwara state from 2011 to 2019 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The anti-graft agency re-arraigned Ahmed and Ademola Banu over alleged N5.78bn fraud before Kwara state high court on Monday, October 21

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and his Commissioner of Finance, Ademola Banu over alleged N5.78bn fraud.

The anti-graft agency filed 14 fresh charges against Ahmed and Banu before a Kwara State High Court on Monday, October 21.

The due was re-arraigned after the case was initially withdrawn from the federal high court, Ilorin where they were formerly standing trial on Wednesday, October 16.

As reported by The Punch, former trial judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the federal high court sitting in Ilorin was transferred in the course of the trial to another division prompting the withdrawal of the case.

Ahmed and Banu were accused of diversion and misappropriation of public funds meant for the execution of some projects and the security of the state.

While the name of ex-governor Ahmed featured in all the 14 counts, Banu’s name did not appear in count 7 where only Ahmed was accused of failure to fill assets declaration form offered to him by EFCC officers upon arrest contrary to Section 27(3)(c) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act No. 1 of 2004, which is an offence punishable with a term of 5 years imprisonment under Section 27(3) of the same Act.

Court grants N50m bail to ex-Kwara governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed was granted bail by the federal high court in the state capital, Ilorin.

The court asked the former PDP governor to pay N50 million, provide two sureties with landed properties in Ilorin, and drop his international passport to the court.

The EFCC arraigned Ahmad after he was invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning and was subsequently detained since then.

