VeryDarkMan earlier dropped a voice recording that has gone viral, where Bobrisky alleged that he gave Femi Falana SAN N10 million in exchange for a presidential pardon

The voice recording also alleged that Folarin Falana aka Falz contacted Bobrisky that his father Falana SAN, could help him apply for the presidential pardon

In a recent interview with SaharaReportersTV published on Monday, Femi Falana clarified that Bobrisky called his son Falz to borrow money, not to negotiate a presidential pardon

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has said that popular social media personality Bobrisky called his son Falz, Nigerian rapper and songwriter, to borrow money and not to seek a presidential pardon in exchange for N10 million.

VDM's allegations: Falana clears air on alleged N10m bribe

Falana made this disclosure during an interview with SaharaReporters TV published on Monday, October 7, 2024.

In a shot clip of the interview shared on SaharaReporters TV's Instagram page on Monday, Falana also maintained that, as policy, his legal firm does not request money to write a presidential pardon.

In the interview, Falana detailed Falz and Bobrisky's conversation.

He said:

"Bobrisky’s call to Falz was to borrow money; as policy, we don’t collect money to write presidential pardon."

Falana stated thus:

"On May 4 this year, this guy called him (Falz) and he asked him, are you calling through the superintendent of the prisons; he said no.

"He said please I'm trying to raise N3 million so I can be placed in a special section of the prison the VIP section.

"My son replied him (Bobrisky), please stop calling me. And if you are going to call me next time, do it through the proper channel. or if you are going to write a letter, let it be endorsed.

"Falana, said he had to ask him, son, who gave you the idea. He responded, Dad, you were regularly detained in the prison, so I should be familiar with the law and regulations. So I know under the law, you can't communicate with anybody outside the prisons without going through the official channel. And If you are going to send a letter, it must be endorsed."

Watch Falana's interview below:

Falana alleges death threat over legal action against VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some people have threatened to burn his office and kill his daughter if he go ahead with the lawsuit against Verydarkman.

Falana disclosed this during an interview with SaharaReporters TV.

A short clip of the interview was shared on the X page of SaharaReporters on Monday afternoon.

