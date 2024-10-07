VDM’s Allegations: Falana Breaks Silence on Bobrisky’s Call to Falz, Video Trends
- VeryDarkMan earlier dropped a voice recording that has gone viral, where Bobrisky alleged that he gave Femi Falana SAN N10 million in exchange for a presidential pardon
- The voice recording also alleged that Folarin Falana aka Falz contacted Bobrisky that his father Falana SAN, could help him apply for the presidential pardon
- In a recent interview with SaharaReportersTV published on Monday, Femi Falana clarified that Bobrisky called his son Falz to borrow money, not to negotiate a presidential pardon
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has said that popular social media personality Bobrisky called his son Falz, Nigerian rapper and songwriter, to borrow money and not to seek a presidential pardon in exchange for N10 million.
Bobrisky: “Some persons threatened to kill my daughter If I sue VDM,” Falana alleges in viral interview
VDM's allegations: Falana clears air on alleged N10m bribe
Falana made this disclosure during an interview with SaharaReporters TV published on Monday, October 7, 2024.
In a shot clip of the interview shared on SaharaReporters TV's Instagram page on Monday, Falana also maintained that, as policy, his legal firm does not request money to write a presidential pardon.
In the interview, Falana detailed Falz and Bobrisky's conversation.
He said:
"Bobrisky’s call to Falz was to borrow money; as policy, we don’t collect money to write presidential pardon."
Falana stated thus:
"On May 4 this year, this guy called him (Falz) and he asked him, are you calling through the superintendent of the prisons; he said no.
"He said please I'm trying to raise N3 million so I can be placed in a special section of the prison the VIP section.
"My son replied him (Bobrisky), please stop calling me. And if you are going to call me next time, do it through the proper channel. or if you are going to write a letter, let it be endorsed.
"Falana, said he had to ask him, son, who gave you the idea. He responded, Dad, you were regularly detained in the prison, so I should be familiar with the law and regulations. So I know under the law, you can't communicate with anybody outside the prisons without going through the official channel. And If you are going to send a letter, it must be endorsed."
Watch Falana's interview below:
Read more about Bobrisky saga here:
- Femi Falana threatens lawsuit against Banke Oniru over alleged defamation
- VDM replies Femi Falana
- Bishop speaks on why Bobrisky needed to be protected
Falana alleges death threat over legal action against VDM
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some people have threatened to burn his office and kill his daughter if he go ahead with the lawsuit against Verydarkman.
Falana disclosed this during an interview with SaharaReporters TV.
A short clip of the interview was shared on the X page of SaharaReporters on Monday afternoon.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.