How to check JAMB exam center, date, and time: 2023/2024 update

After registering for your Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) successfully, the next thing you should do is to know your JAMB exam center, date, and time. UTME is a computer-standardized exam for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria, and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) oversees this exam. Nigeria's education system requires high school students to sit for UTME so that JAMB can determine who qualifies to join which tertiary-level institution. If you want to learn how to check JAMB exam center, date, and time online, please read the detailed explanation below.

How to check JAMB exam center online. Photo: pexels.com, @Ono Kosuki

Source: UGC

The JAMB cut-off mark for university admission is 140, 100 for polytechnics, and 80 colleges, while the post-UTME cut-off mark varies with each university. Some schools start with an average mark of 50%, while others have higher cut-off marks. Therefore, always check the post-UTME cut-off mark for the course and school you want before registering for your JAMB UTME exam.

How to check JAMB exam center, date, and time in 2023?

You will know your JAMB exam center, date, time, and subject combination, registration number once you print out your JAMB slip. JAMB sends you the slip through email a few days before the exam, but if you cannot find the JAMB e-slip email, please visit the nearest CBT center and request a printed slip or print it from the JAMB portal.

How to properly print a JAMB examination slip?

Printing a JAMB examination slip on JAMB's official website takes a few seconds. You can follow these simple steps to complete the process:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Visit the JAMB portal on JAMB's official website.

Scroll down and click on "JAMB SERVICE WEBSITE (E-FACILITY)."

A screenshot of the official JAMB website. Photo: @www.jamb.gov.ng

Source: UGC

The system will open a new page.

Enter your JAMB registration email and password to log in.

A screenshot of the official JAMB website. Photo: @www.jamb.gov.ng

Source: UGC

Once you have logged in, click on “Print Examination Slip.”

The system will display your JAMB examination slip on the next page.

How do you check your JAMB examination date?

You can check your JAMB examination date on your JAMB slip. You will receive the slip in your email a few days before your exam. You can also print the slip from JAMB's portal or at your nearest CBT center.

How do you find your JAMB center?

You will find details about your JAMB exam center, date, time, subject combination, and registration number on your JAMB slip. JAMB emails the slip to you a few days before your exam date. Alternatively, get a printed slip from your nearest CBT center or print it from JAMB's portal.

Why can't I reprint my JAMB slip?

You cannot print your JAMB slip after the exams have begun. It should be a few days before your exam date. If your slip is not reprinting, activate your browser, and try again because you may have deactivated it.

Is JAMB center list out for 2023?

A list of JAMB exam centers for 2023/2024 came out in mid-June 2023. who had obtained profile numbers but were not registered to finish the registration process at their designated CBT registration centers.

Is there a JAMB center checker online?

JAMB has listed approved CBT centers on its official website, but one must check their JAMB slip to know which center they will take their exam from.

How to check JAMB exam center. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov

Source: UGC

JAMB UTME exams are not meant to demoralize or scare you. On the contrary, these exams help students discover their abilities, talents, career, and capabilities. Refrain from tensing since it is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions, and you do it online.

Please note that university selection is a vast process. Universities not only select those who meet their UTME cut-off marks, but also consider if the student meets the course requirements and other factors. For instance, a university might also enroll students who picked it as their first choice before giving those who selected it as a second option chances for admission. So, if you fail to get into the school and course of your choice, understand that besides your UTME scores, some factors may have influenced the school's decision.

How to register for JAMB exams?

First, you must register for your JAMB exam before you can check your exam center, date, and time. Here are the JAMB exam registration requirements:

National Identification Number (NIN)

JAMB profile code

Phone number

Email Address

O’level/A’level results

JAMB ePin

Biodata

How to check JAMB exam time. Photo: pexels.com, @Alexander Suhorucov

Source: UGC

Here is how you register for these exams:

Dial *55019*1*NIN# or *66019*1*NIN# on your phone.

You will receive your JAMB profile code through SMS.

Buy a JAMB ePin using your profile code.

Go to a JAMB CBT center to fill out your Biodata form and complete your JAMB registration.

Here are key things to note when registering for the JAMB exam:

You can register for the JAMB exam using awaiting results if you are in Senior Secondary School and upload your results to the JAMB portal later when your O'level is out.

The JAMB profile code is a ten (10) digit number, while the National Identification Number (NIN) is an eleven (11) digit code.

Your JAMB biodata includes your personal information, the institution, and course you would like to pursue, and the Nigerian State you wish to take your exams from.

You should use your email address and password to access your JAMB CAPS to accept your admission on the JAMB portal.

You are also required to pay:

₦3,500 to generate a JAMB ePin

₦50 to generate the JAMB profile code

₦500 to read the JAMB profile code SMS

₦700 CBT registration fee

₦5,700 JAMB registration fee

₦4,700 direct entry registration fee

₦1,000 mock fee

How to check JAMB exam date. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

JAMB registration centers

JAMB's official website acts as a JAMB venue checker. The website lists all accredited CBT centers in 36 states of Nigeria. Below are some of these centers:

JAMB centers in Abia State

Abia State Polytechnic in Aba

Abia State University International Secondary School in Uturu

AAbia State University in Uturu

Adventist Secondary Technical College in Owerrinta

Doreen Institute Of Computer Technologies in Umuahia

Giant Immaculate School Act Centre in Aba

Gregory University in Uturu

AHeritage And Infinity ICT Centre in Aba

Living Bread International Secondary School in Umuoleke

Okwyzil Computer Institute in Aba

JAMB centers in Abuja

Digital Bridge Institute in Utako

Lead British International School in Gwarimpa

Best Intellect International Academy CBT in Gwagwalada

Jamb Professional Test Centre in Bwari

Jamb Professional Test Centre in Bwari

Jamb Fct Zonal Office in Garki Ii

Christ The Kings College in Gwagwalada

Islamic Leadership Academy in Kuje

Tigh Technologies Limited in Garki

Sascon International School CBT Center in Maitama

How to check JAMB exam date. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

JAMB centers in Lagos

Adeniran Ogunsanya College Of Education in Lekki Phase I

JAMB National Headquarters in Ikoyi

Lakemead Enterprise in Ikeja

MTI College in Surulere

New Ocean Comprehensive High School in Ayobo

Prime Innovation Institute Of Technology in Sangotedo, Lekki

Universal White Hall College in Agege

University Of Lagos (Computer Centre) in Akoka

Yaba College Of Technology in Yaba

JAMB exam center in Ajah, Lekki

How many JAMB centers are in Abuja?

There are 28 JAMB registration centers in FCT Abuja.

How many JAMB centers are in Lagos?

Lagos state has 72 accredited JAMB centers.

Where can I register for JAMB in Lekki?

You can visit the JAMB Center in Ajah, Lekki, Lagos, along 7 Addo Rd, besides Chicken Republic, Eti-Osa 106104.

Where can I register JAMB in Ikeja, Lagos?

You can find a JAMB Center in Ikeja, Lagos, along No. 11 Ojora Road, Ikoyi.

How to check JAMB exam center. Photo: pexels.com, @Cup of Couple

Source: UGC

Is it possible to access JAMB center online?

You can check the JAMB CBT center you will sit your exams from on the JAMB portal. If you are looking for the nearest CBT center to register for JAMB, check the locations of approved centers countrywide on JAMB's website.

Hope this article has helped you learn how to check JAMB exam center, date, and time. You can now comfortably register for your JAMB UTME examinations and check your CBT center on the JAMB portal afterward.

Legit.ng listed the cheapest private universities to apply to in Nigeria. The article also estimates the average fees for each school.

Private universities might be more expensive than federal universities, but getting admission is faster than in a public institution.

Source: Legit.ng