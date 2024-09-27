Bishop Kayode Williams has revealed the complex challenges Nigerian prisons face in housing vulnerable inmates, citing the recent case of crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky

He emphasized the need for protective custody to prevent harm, as traditional gender identities create confusion and safety risks within the prison system

Williams warned that without proper accommodations, transgender inmates like Okuneye could face severe violence from other prisoners

Bishop Kayode Williams, Director General of the Prison Rehabilitation Mission, has shed light on the nuances of Nigeria's correctional facilities in a recent interview, underscoring the need for protective custody to safeguard vulnerable inmates.

His comments come amid heightened discussion following the case of Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, the controversial crossdresser facing potential incarceration.

Bobrisky: Protective Custody is Necessary for Certain Inmates to Ensure Safety, Says Bishop Williams

Speaking to ARISE News on Friday, Bishop Williams outlined the structural and procedural challenges of housing inmates with complex identities like Okuneye. “When they enter the prison for the first time, they have to put them on proper recording—who is the inmate, where to be kept,” he explained, stressing the importance of proper documentation upon an inmate’s arrival.

Bishop Williams on risks and complexities of housing transgender inmates

One key issue, according to Williams, is how prisons manage inmates who fall outside traditional gender categories. "The first thing the record will do is say, ‘how do we treat this type of human that is neither woman nor man?’” he said, acknowledging the dilemma of where to house individuals like Okuneye, who presents as female but was born male.

“He is transgender,” Bishop Williams said, cautioning that placing Okuneye in general population would be a risk, “She can cause heavy riot,” he warned, highlighting the danger of misunderstanding and hostility among inmates. To prevent harm, Williams said, Okuneye was likely placed under "protective custody"—a measure designed to isolate vulnerable inmates from the general prison population to avoid violent confrontations.

Williams elaborated on the broader system of classification within Nigeria’s prisons. Inmates are divided into separate accommodations, depending on their status. “Those who have been sentenced to death; they are apart, they should not mingle with other inmates,” he said, adding that convicted prisoners and those awaiting trial are also housed in distinct sections.

The challenge for authorities in cases like Okuneye's, he continued, is compounded by the confusion surrounding her gender identity. “Are we going to say he is a man or a woman?” Bishop Williams asked rhetorically, noting that the system is not equipped to handle such ambiguities. He also highlighted the danger that transgender inmates face from other prisoners, citing the risk of sexual violence from chronic offenders. “There are chronic homosexual inmates that are very hungry to go to any length to tear anybody, even those that are not transgender.”

Bishop Williams concluded on a note of cautious optimism, affirming his belief that Nigeria’s correctional facilities have the potential to rehabilitate inmates, but that much work remains to be done.

