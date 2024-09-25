Verydarkman has replied the letter written to him by Femi Falana and the lawsuit made against him by Falz

The father and son had reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter

Popular Tiktoker, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the legal threat issued against him by Femi Falana and his son.

Legit.ng had reported that Falana had written a letter giving VDM 24 hours to retract his allegation against him.

In the letter written by his solicitor, Deji Adeyanju, it was explained that the activist didn't defame the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

VDM explains what he meant

In VDM's reply, it was stated that he made the video to inform the legal luminary to initiate an investigation into Bobrisky's case.

It was also said that Falz had attested to some of the recording the crossdresser made. He praised Falana for being a great lawyer and human right advocate.

Recall that Falz had slammed VDM a lawsuit for his utterance against him.

See the post here:

What fans said about VDM's reply

Reactions have trailed the response given by VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@deerealoma:

"That’s not all. VDM also alleged that Falz may have had an affair with bobrisky. Let him explain that."

@teedumnkeee:

"There is somthing called a house arrest."

@favouronyeoziri:

"VDM and his lawyers should better read well. Femi Falana (SAN) did not pick any offense neither is he suing VDM. As a matter of fact it is Folarin Falana (Falz) that is suing. So this one they’re addressing the wrong person in their response letter, is this intentional or carelessness?"

@symplydumebi:

"Na why e good to read and comprehend, Folarin Falana sued you but na Femi Falana you dey address.. Bunch of werey."

@_passy_chandon_:

"You said vividly maybe falz sef Dey do and went as far as making references to one of his songs ,you sound sooo convincing and sure ,so what then is he saying , lock that boy up and throw away the keys nonsense and ingredients."

@miriam.jacob:

"There’s no defamation cos he play a voice recording and while mentioning falz he said (maybe)"

@mrblvckk:

"Deji is a baby lawyer."

@calarita_:

"Femi Falana ke? Isn’t the response heading supposed to be addressed to Folarin Falana as that is who is stated in the letter served to him prior?"

@sheyisleek:

"This is one of the fastest VDM has responded to a lawsuit. That letter headed heavy gan."

Radiogad exposes Bobriksy, supports VDM

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had made a video, claiming that Bobrisky never went to prison but was chilling in an apartment.

In the recording, he noted that he was supporting Verydarkman because Bobrisky betrayed him and didn't compensate him.

He shared a video evidence and voice note to show that that crossdresser didn't undergo any prison term as claimed.

