A new court order has helped amplify and mandate the upward review of the salary package of judicial workers

This was according to a ruling by Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae of the national industrial court of Nigeria

Justice Obaseki-Osaghae gave the ruling on Friday, July 15 stating that the failure to review salaries over 14 years is unlawful and unconstitutional

FCT, Abuja - Since its last review in 2008, the federal government of Nigeria has been mandated to carry out an upward review in the salary of Judicial workers across the federation.

According to Channel TV, the new development became a reality when the national industrial court of Nigeria gave the order on Friday, July 15.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae who issued the verdict described the government's failure to carry out a review before now as illegal and unconstitutional.

In her ruling, Justice Obaseki-Osaghaewhile delivered judgment in a suit filed against the Federal Government by Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN).

However, her verdict came about the new salary structure for judicial workers according to their hierarchy.

According to Punch newspaper, here is the new salary structure:

1. Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) - N10 million monthly.

2. Justices of the Supreme Court - N9 million monthly.

3. President of Court of Appeal - N9 million monthly.

4. Justices of the Appellate Court - N8 million monthly.

5. Chief Judges of Federal High Court - N7 million monthly.

6. Chief Judges of State High Court - N7 million monthly.

7. Chief Judge of the FCT - N7 million monthly.

8. Sharia Court of Appeal of the FCT - N7 million monthly.

9. President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the FCT. - N7 million monthly.

In view of the new ruling for a review, Daily Nigerian reported that justices and judges currently earn about N3 million and below as their minimum monthly salaries.

Justice Obaseki-Osaghae further made an order of mandatory injunction compelling all the defendants to forthwith, put in place or activate legal and administrative machinery to begin payment to the justices.

This also means that all the defendants in the suit which includes the National Assembly (NASS), the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF) and National Judicial Commission (NJC) must heed to the verdict of the industrial court with immediate effect.

