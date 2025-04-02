A video has captured how Funke Akindele's children celebrated her on Mother's Day and the actress' reaction

In the clip, one of her children brought out a card and presented it to his mother, as the brother also brought out his own too

Fans in the comment section were impressed by the children's gesture, and they praised them and the actress

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been praised by her fans after a video of her communication with her twin boys surfaced online.

In the clip, the high grossing actress was with her children and she shared the video in Snapchat. One of her sons brought the card he made for her in commemoration of Mother's Day.

Funke Akindele showers prayer on her sons after they showed her the Mother's Day's card made for her. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The little boy drew flowers on the card and coloured them. He also wrote a short note for his mother.

After checking the first one, the movie star, who fought with a critic a few months ago, collected the second card from her second son too.

Funke Akindele reads note from sons

Sharing the content, her son called her sweet mother as he wished her a happy Mother's Day.

The little boy affirmed that her mother was kind and helpful. He also wrote that she was the best mother in the world.

Funke Akindele prays for her twins

Showering prayers on her two sons, the filmmaker prayed that they would not die and that she was going to reap the fruit of her labour.

Funke Akindele also prayed that her children would be greater than her and their father.

She also asked God to be with her children and that it will be well with the two of them.

Funke Akindele speaks with her son after they shared the gift they gave her on Mother's Day. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele, son sing

Also in the recording, the actress was heard singing a Yoruba song and one of her sons joined her in singing.

After checking their cards, Funke Akindele asked them what one of her sons wanted from her.

Here is what one of Funke Akindele's son wrote to her:

"Happy Mother's Day. You are beautiful, you are kind. You are helpful, love from Zach."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Funke Akindele's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the actress and her children. Here are some comments below:

@officialbeibey commented:

"Awnnnn Aunty Funke is so sweet,"

@its_motun reacted:

"I love the sound of you are kileleyi. Typical Yoruba mother. It’s just ringing in my head."

@olufunkearewa said:

"Awn this is sweet."

@ka3_hope stated:

"Awww.Amen to all her prayers ."

@awelewa shared:

“I love this, God when will I have my own mini mi bayi oo."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism from man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had shared a video where she was praying seriously in Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project. She also went against all the forces that will not allow the project a success.

Her video drew the attention of a fan, who scolded her for showing off with prayer by recording and broadcasting it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng