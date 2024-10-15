VeryDarkMan has been ordered to take down social media posts and videos concerning Femi Falana and his son, Falz

Justice M. O. Idowu of the Lagos State High Court gave the order on Tuesday and ruled that VeryDarkMan's publications were damaging to their reputations and public image

This followed VeryDarkMan voice recording that has gone viral, where Bobrisky alleged that he gave Femi Falana N10 million to secure a presidential pardon linking Falz into the matter

The Lagos State High Court has ordered controversial social media critic Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to remove defamatory comments and videos concerning lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin.

Justice M. O. Idowu delivered the ruling in on Tuesday, October 15.

According to him, the publications made by VeryDarkMan on his social media accounts on September 24, 2024, linking Bobrisky to Falz and his father were defamatory and injurious to their public image, The Punch reported.

As reported by The Cable, Dawodu stated:

“According to the applicants (Falz and Falana), the defendant (VeryDarkMan) knew these statements (Bobrisky’s claims) were false and untrue but proceeded to publish them to injure their reputation.

“Furthermore, the defamatory statements are still trending on the defendant (VeryDarkMan)’s several online platforms and the injury to their reputation continues as long as the publication remains online.”

The court gave this order a few days after Falana claimed Bobrisky, called his son Falz, Nigerian rapper and songwriter, to borrow money and not to seek a presidential pardon in exchange for N10 million.

