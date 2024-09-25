The federal government has directed a comprehensive investigation into bribery allegations within the Nigerian Prison Service

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, gave this order on Wednesday while reacting to the alleged bribery allegations imputed to some officers of the EFCC and Prisons boss by Idris Okuneye(Bobrisky) in a viral video circulating across the country

This happened after VeryDarkMan, the activist, shared a video online wherein Bobrisky claimed she bribed some EFCC officials with N15million to drop the money laundering charges against her

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his media aide, Babatunde Alao, on Wednesday, September 25, in Abuja.

Recall that on Tuesday night, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as the Very Dark Man (VDM) released an audio where Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, alleged that he paid some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) N15 million to drop the laundering charges levelled against him by the anti-graft agency during his trial earlier this year.

Reacting on Wednesday, Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour of the the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Haliru Nababa, Daily Trust reported.

He emphasized that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption in the Service would be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences.

“The Ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo has directed a special investigative team headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, to commence its probe into the matter.

The team is also expected to submit a comprehensive report on their findings.

Tunji-Ojo spoke after Bobrisky shared some powerful bible verses amid the allegations levelled against him the EFCC officials and the Prison CG.

The Cable confirmed the report on Wednesday.

EFCC takes action against Bobrisky

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM claimed that Bobrisky paid N15 million to some officials of the EFCC to dismiss the laundering charges against him has started generating reactions from Nigerians

This is as Ola Olukoyode, the chairman of the EFCC, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegation and inaugurated an investigative committee

Recall that Bobrisky was recently convicted and sentenced for naira abuse by a Federal High Court in Lagos

