FCT, Abuja - In July, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved an increase in the national minimum wage for Nigerian workers from N30,000 to N70,000.

However, While several states have pledged to meet the N70,000 minimum wage, others have gone further, committing to pay amounts different from the federal government's announcement.

This came as the organised labour issued an October deadline to all governors to implement the new wage or else it would go on strike.

Legit.ng complies the list of states that said they would be paying a different amount. Check them out below:

1) Lagos

Recently, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that the state will pay N85,000 minimum wage to its workers, which is N15,000 higher than the N70,000 approved by the FG.

Sanwo-Olu said the state is not paying N85,000 to outdo others but because it has the capacity to do so.

2) Rivers

The Rivers government on Friday, October 18, approved a minimum wage of N85,000 for civil servants in the state.

The head of service of the state, George Nwaeke, announced that the approval was granted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara during a closed-door meeting with labour leaders and senior government officials.

Following the meeting, Nwaeke confirmed that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect immediately.

3) Ondo

The governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved a minimum wage of N73,000 for civil servants in the state.

Aiyedatiwa announced the new salary wage at the Ondo Central All Progressives Congress (APC) flag-off campaign at Ondo West local government area (LGA) of the state ahead of the off-cycle governorship election.

4) Ogun

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, approved the sum of N77,000 as the minimum wage for the lowest worker in the state, and the payment takes immediate effect.

This decision was revealed after a meeting of the state government led by Tokunbo Talabi, the secretary to the state government, and the leadership of the organised labour in Ogun state, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the joint negotiating council to discuss the implementation of the new minimum wage.

5) Kogi

Earlier in October, Kogi state governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, announced a new minimum wage of N72,500 for state workers, effective October 2024.

This decision follows the report from the Kogi state minimum wage implementation committee, which was established on September 17 to facilitate the implementation of the wage increase.

6) Gombe state

The Gombe state government approved N71,500 minimum wage for civil servants in the state effective from October.

The chairman of the NLC, Gombe state chapter, Yusuf Aish-Bello, stated this shortly after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the new national minimum Wage.

