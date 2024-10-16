Global site navigation

Local editions

Minimum Wage: “Congratulations”, Nigerians React as Gov Oborevwori Directs Immediate Payment of N70k
Nigeria

Minimum Wage: “Congratulations”, Nigerians React as Gov Oborevwori Directs Immediate Payment of N70k

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Delta public servants can now breathe a sigh of relief as the state government approved the payment of the new national minimum wage of N70,000 with effect from October
  • Kingsley Emu, a top government official disclosed this, on Wednesday, October 16, during a key meeting
  • Emu stated that the meeting was at the instance of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who he disclosed has directed the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

Asaba, Delta state - Delta governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, October 16, approved the payment of the new national minimum wage to workers in the state.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the order takes effect from October 2024.

Read also

National grid collapse: Tinubu told to immediately sack top minister, details emerge

Minimum wage: “Congratulations”, Nigerians react as Gov Oborevwori directs immediate payment of N70k
Governor Oborevwori directs immediate payment of minimum wage in Delta. Photo credit: Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori
Source: Facebook

The Cable also noted the update.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The current national minimum wage in Nigeria is N70,000.

Kingsley Emu, secretary to the state government, disclosed the new development on the new minimum wage during a meeting of the committee of the new minimum wage with the leadership of the organised labour in Delta state, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other stakeholders.

Following the development, Goodluck Ofobruku, the NLC chairman in Delta state, expressed his delight.

He said:

“The Labour movement in Delta State appreciates Governor Oborevwori for graciously approving the implementation of the 2024 minimum wage in Delta State without stressing us.
“He has made the job of labour to be less difficult. We thank him."

Amid the announcement by authorities in Delta state, some Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

Read also

Minimum wage: Ekiti governor gifts outstanding workers N42 million

Legit.ng captures some comments. See them below:

Nelson Egware wrote:

"Impressive."

Anslem Etolor tweeted:

"This is a welcomed development."

@jidifeanyi commented:

"Congratulations to Delta State civil servants and kudos to our amiable governor @RtHonSheriff."

@UzoChibuik6230 wrote:

"Wow! Delta leads...Thanks to @RtHonSheriff for this welcome development."

Read more on minimum wage:

Gombe agrees to pay N70,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe announced his intention to pay the new N70,000 national minimum wage to workers in the state.

Gombe deputy governor, Manassah Jatau, chairman of the state’s tripartite committee on minimum wage negotiation, revealed this to newsmen. He assured that Governor Yahaya was committed to paying the new minimum wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: