Delta public servants can now breathe a sigh of relief as the state government approved the payment of the new national minimum wage of N70,000 with effect from October

Kingsley Emu, a top government official disclosed this, on Wednesday, October 16, during a key meeting

Emu stated that the meeting was at the instance of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who he disclosed has directed the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

Asaba, Delta state - Delta governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, October 16, approved the payment of the new national minimum wage to workers in the state.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the order takes effect from October 2024.

Governor Oborevwori directs immediate payment of minimum wage in Delta. Photo credit: Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori

Source: Facebook

The Cable also noted the update.

The current national minimum wage in Nigeria is N70,000.

Kingsley Emu, secretary to the state government, disclosed the new development on the new minimum wage during a meeting of the committee of the new minimum wage with the leadership of the organised labour in Delta state, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other stakeholders.

Following the development, Goodluck Ofobruku, the NLC chairman in Delta state, expressed his delight.

He said:

“The Labour movement in Delta State appreciates Governor Oborevwori for graciously approving the implementation of the 2024 minimum wage in Delta State without stressing us.

“He has made the job of labour to be less difficult. We thank him."

Amid the announcement by authorities in Delta state, some Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments. See them below:

Nelson Egware wrote:

"Impressive."

Anslem Etolor tweeted:

"This is a welcomed development."

@jidifeanyi commented:

"Congratulations to Delta State civil servants and kudos to our amiable governor @RtHonSheriff."

@UzoChibuik6230 wrote:

"Wow! Delta leads...Thanks to @RtHonSheriff for this welcome development."

Read more on minimum wage:

Gombe agrees to pay N70,000 minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe announced his intention to pay the new N70,000 national minimum wage to workers in the state.

Gombe deputy governor, Manassah Jatau, chairman of the state’s tripartite committee on minimum wage negotiation, revealed this to newsmen. He assured that Governor Yahaya was committed to paying the new minimum wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng