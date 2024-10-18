Governor Siminalayi Fubara has made a celebratory announcement to civil servants in Rivers state

Fubara approved an N85,000 new minimum wage for civil servants in the oil-rich state on Friday, October 18

According to the statement, Governor Fubara said the workers will be better off for the minimum wage which will take effect from November

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved an N85,000 minimum wage for civil servants in Rivers state.

Fubara approved the new minimum wage during a closed-door meeting with labour leaders and senior government officials.

85,000 naira minimum wage, will be effective from November Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

This was announced via Governor Fubara's X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SimFubaraKSC on Friday, October 18.

The governor disclosed that the minimum wage will take effect from November 2024.

"Thereafter, we had a fruitful meeting with Labour Leaders in which we agreed on the 85,000 naira minimum wage, effective November. Our workers will be better off for it."

The Head of Service of the state, George Nwaeke, also announced that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect immediately.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Rivers state, Alex Agwanwor, also confirmed the new minimum wage.

Agwanwor said the N85,000 new minimum will greatly alleviate the economic hardships faced by workers.

The Chairman of the Joint Negotiation Team, Chukwu Emecheta, commended Governor Fubara for meeting the expectations of civil servants in Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Fubara denied reports that his administration promised to pay ₦80,000 as minimum wage to workers in the state.

In a statement on Friday, July 20, Nelson Chukwudi, the spokesperson to the governor, described the reports as fake news.

Governors who announced more than N70k minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minimum wage had been a subject of debate immediately after President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech.

For months, the labour union were in negotiation with the federal government before reaching an N70,000 agreement for the new minimum wage, which was recently implemented.

However, some governors have gone beyond what was agreed between the federal government and labour leaders to cater for the needs of workers in their states

