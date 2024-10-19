Kwara state governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq has approved the new minimum wage of N70,000, effective immediately from October 2024

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the new minimum wage of N70,000, as announced by the federal government, effective immediately from October 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday, October 19, signed by Babatunde Toyin Abdulrasheed, the press secretary at the state's Ministry of Finance.

According to the statement, Finance Commissioner Dr Hauwa Nuru said the approved minimum wage will be implemented across the state's public service, including consequential adjustments to relevant salary structures.

How Kwara governor approved N70,000 new minimum wage

Legit.ng gathers that the decision on the minimum wage followed a successful meeting between government representatives, labour leaders, and the organised private sector.

Dr. Nuru expressed gratitude to Governor AbdulRazaq for granting the committee autonomy to reach a consensus.

She said the immediate implementation of the minimum wage underscores Governor AbdulRazaq's proactive and worker-friendly approach, prioritizing public servants' welfare and sustainable development.

She added that the new wage policy covers workers in all 16 local government areas.

"The new minimum wage is a testament to the state’s commitment to ensuring that workers’ welfare remains at the forefront of its policies," the commissioner added.

Fubara approves N85,000 as minimum wage

Similarly, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved an N85,000 minimum wage for civil servants in Rivers state.

The Rivers state governor approved the new minimum wage during a closed-door meeting with labour leaders and senior government officials. He disclosed that it will take effect in November 2024.

"Thereafter, we had a fruitful meeting with Labour Leaders in which we agreed on the 85,000 naira minimum wage, effective November. Our workers will be better off for it," the governor of Rivers state was quoted as saying.

