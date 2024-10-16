Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, on Wednesday evening, October 16, said "the minimum wage for Lagos which we have conversed and discussed with our Union is N85,000 today".

Sanwo-Olu stated this while speaking on Channels Television's 'Politics Today'.

The Lagos governor explained that implementation of the new national minimum wage "is a function of affordability and a function of capacity".

He said:

"I am glad to let you know that the minimum wage for Lagos which we have conversed and discussed with our Union is N85,000 today now.

"It is not a competition. I am not going to say that we are paying more than some other people. It is a function of affordability and it is a function of capacity. But we know too well that when people live in Lagos, Lagos has a premium, in terms of cost of living. And so, we are fully aware."

In July, President Bola Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the country.

