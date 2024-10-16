BREAKING: ‘Minimum Wage for Lagos is N85,000’, Sanwo Olu Speaks
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Ikeja, Lagos state - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, on Wednesday evening, October 16, said "the minimum wage for Lagos which we have conversed and discussed with our Union is N85,000 today".
Sanwo-Olu stated this while speaking on Channels Television's 'Politics Today'.
The Lagos governor explained that implementation of the new national minimum wage "is a function of affordability and a function of capacity".
He said:
"I am glad to let you know that the minimum wage for Lagos which we have conversed and discussed with our Union is N85,000 today now.
"It is not a competition. I am not going to say that we are paying more than some other people. It is a function of affordability and it is a function of capacity. But we know too well that when people live in Lagos, Lagos has a premium, in terms of cost of living. And so, we are fully aware."
Minimum wage: “Congratulations”, Nigerians react as Gov Oborevwori directs immediate payment of N70k
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
In July, President Bola Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the country.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.