Ahmed Ododo, the governor of Kogi state, has approved the payment of ₦72,500 minimum wage for workers in the state

Governor Ododo's action followed the submission of the Minimum Wage Committee report on Monday, October 7

The governor also announced that the payment of the newly approved minimum wage would commence in October, ending

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has made a significant move to improve the welfare of workers in the state by approving a new minimum wage of ₦72,500 naira, effective immediately.

This development comes after Elijah Evinemi, the Chairman of the Minimum Wage Committee, presented the committee's report to the governor at the Government House in Lokoja.

Kogi workers to get over ₦7,000 minimum wage Photo Credit: @OfficialOAU

Source: Twitter

Why Ododo approved over ₦70k minimum wage?

The governor emphasized that this decision was not a favour but rather a right of the workers, and his administration remains committed to prioritizing their welfare.

The new minimum wage will take effect this October, and the governor has also suspended withholding tax from civil servants' salaries for one year.

Ododo, a former labour leader and civil servant, understands the challenges faced by workers and is determined to provide relief within the state's resources. He acknowledged his humble background and pledged not to use his position to oppress anyone, instead working to better the lives of the people.

Minimum wage: Ododo commends committee

The governor also recognized the collaborative efforts of labour leaders and the government in conducting staff audit screenings to ensure that only genuine workers benefit from this new wage. He urged labour leaders to continue leading with sincerity to maintain harmony between the state and the union.

In his address, Governor Ododo commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the minimum wage for federal workers, stating that Kogi State will follow the president's lead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng