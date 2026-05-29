A young Nigerian man shared his experience after missing out on admission at the University of Ibadan

He shared what he did in 2025 that made him miss his admission, and what he planned to do in 2026 post-UTME

The young man also revealed his 2026 JAMB score and how he studied with the use of AI and ChatGPT

A young Nigerian man, Odunayo Olasuyi, who wants to gain admission to the University of Ibadan, shared his examination experience.

He opened up about how he missed out on his admission last year.

A boy who wants to study medical course in University of Ibadan shares UTME score. Photo: LinkedIn/ Odunayo Olasuyi

Source: UGC

Man recounts UTME experience, shares post-UTME plans

On his LinkedIn page, Odunayo Olasuyi shared how he scored 254 in his 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but increased his marks to 295 in 2026.

His LinkedIn post read:

Most people think doing more means achieving more. I used to believe that too. While I was preparing for JAMB in 2025, I read (mostly passively), attended tutorials, and studied zealously at night. I was constantly doing something that felt like progress. But I ended up with 254.

"At first, I thought the problem was effort. So I assumed I just needed to do more. But looking back now, I see the real issue clearly: I was doing too much… without doing it right. I tried to cover everything at once.

"I read overly broad syllabus topics that didn’t really matter. I didn’t understand that studying too much, without direction, can actually water down effectiveness. I was busy—but not focused. And that changed everything I believed about learning.

"I realized something important: Sometimes success is not about adding more, but focusing on less. So 2026 I changed my approach completely. I stopped: Reading without purpose Trying to “cover everything”. Measuring progress by how much I did .

And I started: •Focusing on high-yield topics •Studying with intention, not pressure •Prioritizing understanding over coverage •Learning how to retain, not just read. Then something even deeper changed. I started treating my brain as an organ, not a machine. I began to realize it doesn’t just need pressure—it needs care.

"I started minding my diet. I started choosing sleep and rest, not because I was lazy, but because I understood something important: A tired brain doesn’t learn efficiently. For a long time, I thought pushing harder was the answer. But the real improvement came when I stopped glorifying exhaustion and started supporting my brain like something I actually depend on. Because I do.

"And that shift changed everything. From confusion to clarity. From random effort to intentional strategy. From 254 → 295. I’m lucky to have learned this early.

"So I made use of every AI tool I could find—ChatGPT, Thea—and began to test myself. Truly, I didn’t figure this out in one day. I’m still figuring it out. I studied not just hard, but smart. And now I’m studying even smarter for my Post-UTME into the University of Ibadan.

"This time, I practice active recall. I test myself immediately after reading a topic. I answer questions from memory. I use flashcards and short self-quizzes. Because the goal is not to feel familiar with the material—but to be able to produce it when it counts."

A boy who wants to study a medical course at UI shared his 2026 UTME score and his plans for post-UTME. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng