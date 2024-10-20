Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, governance, and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nearly two months after President Bola Tinubu signed the new minimum wage into law, it has emerged that only two states, Adamawa and Edo, have commenced payment of N70,000 to the least-paid workers in their various states.

Legit.ng recalls that in May, the Edo government began paying the N70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the state, fulfilling its promise to increase the minimum wage.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had during the inauguration of the Labour House in Benin announced the increment in workers’ minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000.

Obaseki said the increment was to reflect the current economic realities of the country and cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the state.

In the same vein, in August, the Adamawa state government started paying the N70,000 minimum wage to its workers.

The N70,000 minimum wage paid in August fulfilled Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's promise that the new minimum wage would be effective this month.

Civil servants in the state confirmed the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Minimum wage: Delta ready to pay N70k

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Delta governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, approved the payment of the new national minimum wage to workers in the state.

Kingsley Emu, secretary to the state government, disclosed the new development on the new minimum wage during a meeting of the committee of the new minimum wage with the leadership of the organised labour in Delta state, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng