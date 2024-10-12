Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has announced the implementation of N73,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state

The N73,000 minimum wage approval is higher than the N70,000 approved by the federal government

Aiyedatiwa, who is the candidate of the APC in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo, announced the development at the flag-off of his campaign

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Governor of Ondo and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16 governorship election in the state, has approved a minimum wage of N73,000 for civil servants in the state. This exceeds the federal government's agreed-upon minimum wage of N70,000.

Aiyedatiwa made this announcement at the Ondo Central APC flag-off campaign ahead of the forthcoming election. His deputy, Chief Olayide Adelami, and top party members accompanied him.

Governor Aiyedatiwa highlights his achievement

The governor highlighted his administration's achievements in improving the welfare of civil servants. He emphasized that the state government has paid workers' salaries regularly and provided training opportunities and promotion exercises.

Aiyedatiwa also showcased various developmental projects undertaken by his administration. These include rural road construction to ease food transportation and ensure food security, strengthening the security architecture, and renovating primary and secondary schools.

In the health sector, the governor noted that medical personnel salaries have been increased to reduce brain drain. Additionally, his administration has implemented various youth empowerment programs to promote entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Ondo governor canvasses votes for APC

The governor urged citizens to vote for APC on November 16, 2024, to continue his administration's progress. He expressed confidence that his government would complete ongoing projects and initiate new ones if re-elected.

Aiyedatiwa's campaign council and APC chairman expressed optimism about his re-election, predicting a landslide victory. The campaign council's director general, Hon Abiola Makinde, praised the governor's performance, while APC chairman Ade Adetimehin urged party members to canvass support for Aiyedatiwa's re-election.

