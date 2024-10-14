Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the approval of ₦77,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state

The government, after meeting with the union leaders, announced that the new minimum wage will take effect immediately

Governor Abiodun would be the third Nigerian governor who will announce more than ₦70,000, after Ahmed Ododo and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Kogi and Ondo

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, has announced ₦77,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, adding that the payment of the new minimum wage will take effect immediately.

The development was announced after a state government and labour leaders meeting. The meeting, led by Secretary to the State Government Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, aimed to discuss the implementation of the new minimum wage. Governor Abiodun initiated the meeting to address workers' welfare.

Governor Abiodun approves ₦77,000 new minimum wage

Source: Twitter

₦77,000 Minimum Wage: Workers appreciate Governor Abiodun

Labour leaders expressed gratitude for the governor's decision. According to State NLC Chairman, Comrade Hameed Benco, Ogun State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. Some states pay ₦77,000 or less. The new basic salary will also be tax-free.

Comrades Akeem Lasisi (TUC) and Isa Olude (JNC) praised the government's worker-friendly stance. Consequential adjustments for pensioners and other matters will be announced after consulting relevant stakeholders.

Abiodun praised for ₦77,000 minimum wage

Ogun State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, welcomed the approval, citing the governor's responsiveness to workers' plight. The increased minimum wage is expected to boost workers' morale and commitment to implementing government policies.

Governor Abiodun would be the third Nigerian governor to announce over ₦77,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state in the space of Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi and his counterpart in Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who announced ₦72,000 respectively for workers in their states.

See the full statement here:

