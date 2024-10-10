The 15th Emir of Kano Ado Bayero has experienced a major setback as the Kano State High Court ruled on the application seeking to stop the renovation of the Nasarawa mini-palace

The court stopped Bayero from renovating the historic palace, following an interim order earlier on September 13, 2024, temporarily restraining the Emir from altering the palace

The presiding Judge and Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, delivered the verdict on Thursday in a matter involving the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Kano Emirate tussle takes a new twist as a Kano State High Court on Thursday, October 10, again restrained the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero from renovating the Nassarawa mini palace.

The applicants in the matter are the Kano state government, the state Attorney General, and the Kano Emirate Council, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Rilwanu Umar, filed a motion ex parte on September 12, 2024, as reported by Daily Trust.

The motion ex parte requested the court to issue an order preventing Emir Ado-Bayero from carrying out any renovation work on the Nasarawa mini palace.

In her ruling on the interlocutory injunction on Thursday, the presiding Judge and Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, held that the applicant’s prayer was meritorious and granted, Vanguard reported.

“It is pertinent to note that the respondent filed no counter affidavit nor written address challenging the applicant.”

Abdu-Aboki redirected the case to High Court 15, for further mention.

Meanwhile, the palace, located along State Road in Kano, has been the Emir’s residence since his return following the dissolution of the emirates earlier this year.

The plaintiffs are seeking to stop any reconstruction or changes to the palace, which they argue could affect the historical and cultural integrity of the structure.

