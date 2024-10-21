Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has appointed Ben Iloanusi as its acting Managing Director.

The NRC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, said Iloanusi was appointed following the completion of Fidet Okhiria’s second four-year tenure.

Ben Iloanusi replaces Fidet Okhiria. Photo credit:@info_NRC

Source: Twitter

Mahmood made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, October 20.

He added that the handover ceremony took place on October 18 after which Iloanusi assumed the organization's leadership.

Iloanusi appealed for the support of the NRC’s workforce and welcomed constructive criticism aimed at enhancing the organization’s performance.

He affirmed his dedication to leading the corporation efficiently throughout this transition phase.

According to the statement, Iloanusi joined the NRC in 2011 and has risen to become the most senior Executive Director.

He has served as the Deputy Director of Procurement since 2019

The new NRC boss bagged political science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and an MBA in international management from South Bank University, London.

NRC suspends staff accused of collecting cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that workers of the Nigeria Railway Corporation who were caught on camera collecting cash from passengers without obtaining an official boarding ticket have been suspended.

Legit.ng recalls that Mahmood confirmed their suspension in a statement

NRC earlier promised to punish erring members of staff who are bent on tarnishing the image of the state-owned enterprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng