The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadau, on Thursday, October 3, addressed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

Both Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II are laying claim to the revered stool of the Emir of Kano.

However, at the 1st annual international lecture organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) with the theme, “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024)” in Abuja on Thursday, Ribadu addressed Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

Daily Trust reported that while recognizing dignitaries at the event, Ribadu had said, “Of course the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.”

His comment elicited a thunderous applause in the hall.

A social media user and supporter of the Emir, Rabiu Uba Danzainab, posted the 33 seconds video on his X page (rabiuuba4) with the caption, “Ribadu addressed our Emir as the Legitimate Emir of Kano.”

But another user, Ahmed Idris, said:

“APC Emir. He better starts a new jihad.”

Another X User, @StudentYahaya, said:

“Only the court of a competent jurisdiction can do so, not Ribadu.”

“The legitimate emir is not seated on the high table.. is that?” asked another user @mdhadjii.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Nuhu Ribadu's role explained

Bayero, whose sack was announced when he was out of the state, had returned to Kano and moved into the mini palace at Nasarawa, where he has been holding court.

Angered by his action, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had ordered the immediate arrest of the monarch, but rather than comply, security was beefed up at the mini palace, fueling the speculation that Bayero had federal backing.

Aminu Gwarzo, deputy governor of Kano, had alleged that Ribadu facilitated the return of Bayero by providing him with two private jets.

NSA Ribadu denies facilitating Bayero's return to Kano

In a related piece, Legit.ng reported that the office of the NSA denied allegation that Ribadu helped the dethroned Emir of Kano return to Kano on Saturday, May 25.

At the time, the Kano state deputy governor claimed Ribadu provided two aircraft for Mr Ado Bayero's return to the city at 4.30am on Saturday.

But the spokesperson of the office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, reacted to the development and said the allegation was untrue.

