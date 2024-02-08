Former Senator Elisha Abbo has been instructed to substantiate his allegations of bribery against Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem

The ex-lawmaker accused the President of the Court of Appeal of collecting bribes to give favourable verdicts to the opposition

Meanwhile, Senator Abbo has been given an option of apologising to Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem or face legal consequences

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - A former senator from Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, has been given a deadline to provide evidence supporting his claims of receiving bribes from the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

As reported by Channels TV, if he fails to do so, he may face legal consequences for making false accusations.

During his time as an elected member of the Red Chamber, the lawmaker was accused of slapping a woman at a supermarket. Photo Credit: Senator Ishaku Abbo

Source: Facebook

Alternatively, Senator Abbo has been instructed to apologise to Justice Chioma Iheme and the judiciary as a whole for the bribery allegations.

Uwemedimo Nwoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Attorney General of Akwa Ibom state, is adamant that the former senator either face legal action to prove his bribery claims or apologise for making baseless accusations.

Senator Abbo issued deadline to apologise

Nwoko emphasises that the ex-lawmaker needs to provide evidence to support his bribery allegations within the judiciary.

As quoted by The Guardian, Nwoko said:

“This brand of nonsense and unprovoked attacks against our judicial officers and the judiciary must stop.

“I challenge Senator Abbo to promptly produce verifiable evidence to substantiate his allegations or be ready to face the consequences in law.”

This stance came after the former senator, on February 1st, accused the President of the Court of Appeal and others of accepting bribes in the verdict that led to his removal from the Senate during a press conference.

Senator Abbo blames Akpabio for his ouster

Legit.ng reported earlier that Senator Abbo accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of orchestrating his travail at the appellate.

Senator Abbo alleged that he had from a reliable source that the next target of Akpabio was Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia State.

According to the embattled senator, the Senate President planned to remove him and four other senators because they worked against him during the Senate presidency.

Source: Legit.ng