Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, publicly referred to Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano at a high-profile event, sparking fresh debate over the legitimacy of the title

Muhammad Sanusi II's son responded sharply, suggesting Ribadu’s statement was irrelevant in determining who holds the true claim to the throne

The acknowledgment of Bayero comes amid ongoing political maneuvering, as recent moves by Kano’s governor suggest a possible reinstatement of Sanusi, deepening the royal rift

In what some might interpret as a signal of the current political winds, Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), addressed Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano at an event held in Abuja on Thursday.

The event, the inaugural annual international lecture organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saw Ribadu representing President Bola Tinubu, and in a carefully choreographed moment of recognition, the NSA acknowledged Bayero’s presence with the words, “Of course, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.”

Son of Sanusi II Fires Back over NSA Nuhu Ribadu speech. Photo credit: X/Ashraf Sanusi/Megafronte3

Source: UGC

The audience responded with applause, a public nod to Bayero’s reign over a throne that has seen no shortage of political and familial contestation.

It was a moment that seemed to reinforce Bayero’s stature in the ongoing tug-of-war over Kano’s revered seat of power.

Royal tussle escalates over Kano emirship position

But not everyone was impressed. Muhammad Sanusi II’s son Ashraf Sanusi had a response ready:“Would be news if he was relevant to choosing the emir of Kano,” he said, a statement that reverberated with a biting edge, suggesting that Bayero’s claim, at least in the eyes of Sanusi’s camp, remains an illusion.

Abba Yusuf, the current governor of Kano state, reinstated Sanusi. In tandem with the legislative body, the state government passed the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024, undoing the previous amendment and setting the stage for Sanusi’s return to the emirate.

In this charged atmosphere, Ribadu’s public acknowledgment of Bayero as the rightful Emir of Kano takes on heightened significance. It suggests a stance by the federal government—or simply by those close to Aminu Bayero.

See his response below:

Kano Emir Sanusi completes PhD in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has completed a doctorate in Islamic Law at the University of London, United Kingdom (UK).

In a heartwarming video, Sanusi could be seen getting emotional after he was told that his thesis was approved without any correction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng