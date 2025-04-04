Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi has reportedly reconciled with his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, months after his comments about his mother's unwavering love

The Moroccan and his Tunisian girlfriend broke up following a sexual allegation that took place at his home in Boulogne area of Paris in 2023

The former Inter Milan star was seen spending time with his son, helping with his homework during the international break

Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, have reportedly been spotted together with their son, Naim.

The couple faced another major issue in 2023 when the Spanish-Tunisian actress discovered that the football star’s fortune and assets were registered under his mother's name.

The 26-year-old Hakimi has scored 4 goals in 21 appearances for PSG this season.

Paris Saint-Germain player Achra Hakimi and his ex-wife Hiba Abouk have been spotted together in a viral post. Photo by: hiba_abouk_/instagram

Hakimi and Abouk together?

Hiba Abouk recently shared her March highlights on Instagram, including a heartwarming moment of Achraf Hakimi spending time with their youngest son, Naim.

According to gsm_hq, the actress reflected on how she has learned valuable lessons from difficult times and solitude.

The 36-year-old shared that she reconnected with many friends but also lost a few along the way.

She said:

“Thank you, March, for so much learning, for the hard times that reminded me how strong I am.

"Thank you, March, for connecting me with my friends, for those who always stayed and also for those who have left".

Hiba Abouk was thrilled to have her ex-husband, Achraf Hakimi, present with her last month. Photo by: hiba_abouk_.

Hakimi opens up about marital status

Paris Saint-Germain player Achraf Hakimi has revealed that he is currently single and open to a new relationship.

According to the popular YouTube show #ABTalks, the Moroccan footballer shared that he has learned to love himself and that his previous marriage taught him how to be stronger.

The UEFA Champions League winner also mentioned that he enjoys spending quality time with his family and sons per Morocco News. He said:

‘I learned to love myself more, take care of myself more and take care of the people around me.

“I learned that by myself. When I was married, I tolerated many things I won’t tolerate now…and I wondered, why did I tolerate these things?

‘That [marriage] taught me a lot and made me stronger, and also made me know what I want. And I know now that if I entered a relationship I can handle it very well!

‘A lot of people are waiting for this! In fact, I don’t know! I’m not against this and I’m still young.

“I’m OPEN and SINGLE…I feel good. I enjoy my time with my family, my sons and myself. It’s hard to find the right person! But if I meet that person, why not?

Hakimi speaks about CAF POTY

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi shared that, regardless of the outcome, he would remain proud of his nomination and it would motivate him to strive for even greater success in the future.

The prestigious ceremony, known for honouring a variety of football achievements, is typically highlighted by the announcement of the Men's Player of the Year award.

Nigeria's Lookman is currently the favourite to win the award, with many past recipients tipping the 27-year-old as the likely winner.

