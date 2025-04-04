Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare is still relishing the excitement of his home debut for Nigeria

The 24-year-old made his debut as a substitute in last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The former Flying Sports Academy player described it as a dream come true to play alongside some of his idols

Tolu Arokodare has quickly won the trust of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle since his discovery.

The Genk forward is being considered as a potential replacement for Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, who is yet to score for Nigeria.

Arokodare was included in the 23-man squad announced by coach Chelle for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Genk player Tolu Arokodare is excited about making his debut for the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Arokodare proud to play for Nigeria

Genk forward Tolu Arokodare described playing for the Super Eagles as a dream come true.

According to AllNigeria, the 24-year-old expressed his joy at seeing his father watch him play for Nigeria after several attempts.

The former FC Koln player also spoke about the experience of training with seasoned professionals from leading European clubs.

The Super Eagles forward recognised the efforts of his father in the progression of his career as a professional footballer. He said via Genk's YouTube:

"It's what every footballer wants: to represent their country. I said I had no words, I was very overwhelmed by the moment.

"I was very happy for my father because I know it meant a lot to him. I was also happy he could come to watch me play for the first time in the colours of Nigeria.

"Professionally, he watched me in Nigeria, and I almost scored. We didn't win, but I got to train with people that I look up to and watch in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was part of the build-up to Victor Osimhen's goal against Zimbabwe in Uyo last month, per BBC.

Arokodare has scored 18 goals and made 5 assists, receiving two yellow cards in 31 matches for Genk this season.

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare acknowledged the role of his father in inspiring his football career. Photo by: JOHAN EYCKENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Adeyemo predicts bright future for Arokodare

Nigerian journalist Abiodun Adeyemo believes Genk forward Tolu Arokodare has the potential to secure a permanent spot in the Super Eagles under coach Eric Chelle.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adeyemo highlighted Chelle's ability to bring out the best in the former Valmiera player. He said:

“Tolu Arokodare is a fantastic player, and it's clear he has passion for both his country and club. The young talent has a lot to offer Nigeria, and we saw his determination during the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“I believe coach Eric Chelle has noticed something special in him, and with his goal-scoring ability, I’m optimistic he will make a real impact.

“The Malian coach has also reminded Nigerians that the country has several top-rated strikers, and we don’t always have to rely on Victor Osimhen."

“Arokodare must prove to the coach that he’s a game changer if he hopes to earn a spot in upcoming international matches,” he added.

Arokodare scores 20th goal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare continues to prove his worth after netting his 20th goal in all competitions for KRC Genk.

The 24-year-old striker played a pivotal role in Genk’s commanding 4-0 victory over KAA Gent in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League Champions’ Play-Off at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday.

Having recently earned his first international call-up in March, Arokodare is determined to cement his place in the Super Eagles squad.

