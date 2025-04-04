Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama Hellen Ati are back in the news

The Kenyan woman in a recent social media rant accused the celebrity barman’s sister of insulting her and calling her names

Hellen went on to hurl shades at Chiefpriest’s sister while spilling unknown details about her, triggering reactions

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has launched a social media attack on his sister, Cynthia.

In a recent outburst, the Kenyan woman accused Cynthia of labeling her a strumpet and even going as far as taking down on her.

Chiefpriest’s “Baby Mama” accuses his sister. Credit: @cubabachiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

Hellen also expressed frustration, claiming that instead of advising her brother to address the paternity of her son, Cynthia seemed to want her child to follow in the footsteps of her own three sons.

Heller further alleged that Chiefpriest’s sister has 3 sons from three different men.

She wrote:

“Pascal, listen, tell that your sister to stop insulting me online calling me ashawo. That ur sister who has 3 kids from 3 different men has the right to talk rubbish about me online just because of you.

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Helen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, was recently spotted at a restaurant.

Recall that for several months, the Kenyan woman who claims to have a child with the Nigerian public figure has been calling him out to take responsibility for their alleged son and carry out a DNA test.

Hellen’s incessant online rant made her a known face on the social media space and she was recorded while out at a restaurant having a drink.

In the viral clip, which was spotted on @gossipmilltv’s Instagram page, the Kenyan single mum who recently called on the Imo state governor to intervene in her issues with Chiefpriest, was captured on video by an onlooker who zoomed in to show that she was having a chilled bottle of beer.

Netizens react to Chiefpriest’s “baby mama” outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goodgirl_paul said:

"You dey insult pascal sister and you want mk her brother do dna."

arinzechiko wrote:

"Can this woman rest already. You planned the baby by yourself, take care of him now. You have been talking and he's not responding. Rest Biko let person hear word."

zuma_idris said:

"CP, really buy a king sized everlasting trouble 😂next time he will keep his Piyoyo in his trouser very well."

nknkjoy wrote:

"All the way from Kenya and she is saying all these. If this is true then Somebody must be using this lady ."

macqueen_04

"See as she Dey call am pascal like say na she born am😂😂😂😂😂😂."

duru_maris said:

"It’s getting too much and embarrassing Abeg. This guy will not answer you at all, just chasing clout."

cy4luv221 wrote:

"Abeg this Helen should go get a life, we are already tired of all this ur nonsense rant on social media! If truly you are sure say na cp born the pikin then sue him, take the matter legally. Stop disturbing us on this space abeg."

