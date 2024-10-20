Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A lawyer and political analyst, Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, said Governor Sim Fubara has genuine reason to proceed with the just concluded LG election in Rivers state.

Amadi said Governor Fubara insisted that the election should hold about the Supreme Court judgement.

Amadi said Fubara's decision was based on because of the Supreme Court local government financial autonomy ruling Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The Port Harcourt-based lawyer said without a duly elected LG chairman/person the 23 LG areas in Rivers state might be denied their allocation by the federal government.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, October 19.

“The reason the governor insisted that the election should hold was because of the Supreme Court local government financial autonomy ruling, and that that ruling will only be effective in states with duly elected local government council officers.

"The reason is so that the federal allocation agreeable to local government areas, particularly as touching Rivers would not be denied.

"So that was really the reason why the governor is insisting that the election should hold. So that's it."

Rivers LG Chairman removes Wike’s name from council building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chijioke Ihunwo, the newly elected chairman of Obio Akpor LGA, removed ex-Governor Nyesom Wike’s name from the council secretariat's administrative block.

On Sunday morning, Ihunwo shared videos of how Wike’s name was replaced with Obi Wali’s, a renowned politician and activist in Rivers state who passed away in 1993.

The development comes amidst the supremacy battle between the FCT minister Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Legit.ng