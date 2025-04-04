Islamic Scholar Dies After Medical Trip to India, Details Emerge

Dr Idris Abdul’aziz Dutsen Tanshi, the Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat Mosque in Bauchi, has died after a prolonged illness

BAUCHI, Nigeria — A prominent Islamic cleric and Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat Mosque, Dr Idris Abdul’aziz Dutsen Tanshi, has died after a prolonged illness.

He passed away in Bauchi shortly after returning from India, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

The announcement of his death was made on the official Facebook page of Dutsen Tanshi Majlis Bauchi, which also confirmed that his funeral prayer would take place at the Games Village Eid Ground, Bauchi, by 10:00 am today.

Dr Abdul’aziz, widely revered for his unwavering dedication to Islamic scholarship, had been battling health challenges for some time.

According to The Nation, his passing marks the end of an era for many who regarded him as a pillar of religious knowledge and spiritual guidance in Bauchi and beyond.

Advocate of Sunnah and Islamic reform

Known affectionately as “Dr Tauhidi” by his followers, Dr Abdul’aziz was celebrated for his staunch advocacy of pure monotheism (Tawheed) and his firm opposition to religious innovations (Bid’ah) not grounded in the Qur’an and Hadith.

His teachings consistently emphasised adherence to the Sunnah, earning him widespread respect within Nigeria’s Islamic community.

His absence during the last Ramadan and this year’s Eid prayers was deeply felt by worshippers, many of whom had come to rely on his guidance through sermons and online lectures.

Legacy of scholarship and community empowerment

Beyond his role as a preacher, Dr Abdul’aziz played a significant role in promoting Islamic education and community reform.

He founded several schools and institutions aimed at grooming future scholars and imams, contributing to a lasting legacy that will continue to shape Islamic thought and leadership in Nigeria.

Dr Abdul’aziz's death represents a profound loss to the Muslim ummah in Bauchi and across Nigeria, where his voice and vision influenced generations of faithful.

About Bauchi State

Bauchi State is located in northeastern Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage and Islamic scholarship.

It is home to diverse ethnic groups and serves as a major hub for religious and educational activities in the region. The state capital, also named Bauchi, is a historic city with deep roots in Islamic learning and tradition.

