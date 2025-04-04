Stanley Nwabali has been Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

The Nigeria Football Federation have been on the trail of German-born Noah Atubolu to provide competition

Eric Chelle has reportedly set sights on another goalkeeper, with Atubolu keen to play for Germany over Nigeria

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly set sights on a former Arsenal goalkeeper to provide competition for Stanley Nwabali amid a stall in the pursuit of Noah Atubolu.

Nwabali has been Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Super Eagles reach the final of the tournament, losing to host Ivory Coast.

The South Africa-based goalkeeper has been reliable in goal, relegating Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye to backup roles, though they have been questionable in the role.

The Nigeria Football Federation, in their usual style, has been on the lookout for a foreign-born goalkeeper to provide competition for the Chippa United goalkeeper.

They have been on the trail of SC Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, who has been impressive in the Bundesliga and is also eligible to play for the German national team.

As noted by Punch, Atubolu has snubbed Nigeria, claiming he would love to play for Germany, having represented the country at youth levels. He has a Nigerian father and a German mother.

Chelle eyes ex-Arsenal goalkeeper

With the pursuit of Atubolu stalling, Eric Chelle has reportedly eyed another foreign-born goalkeeper to provide competition for Nwabali in goal.

As noted by OwnGoal Nigeria, former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is now in the sights of the NFF and Chelle to represent the Super Eagles.

Okonkwo, who currently plays for AFC Wrexham, came through the Arsenal academy and moved to the League One Club after a successful loan spell in 2023.

He has been in fine form this season for Wrexham as they hope to make it three consecutive promotions since celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElheny bought the club in 2021.

He has kept 15 clean sheets this season, helping the club up to second on the table behind league leaders Birmingham City and will hope to play in the Championship next season.

The former Arsenal Academy graduate will provide healthy competition for Nwabali and could even displace him if he impresses Chelle.

However, there is work to be done before he switches his international allegiance, despite reports early last year that FIFA had approved his nationality switch.

The Super Eagles need safe hands again, as they have not had one since Vincent Enyeama retired. Nwabali has given that assurance but needs able backups.

Okonkwo is unlikely to crack into the England national team, particularly as he plays in the third tier of English football, with enough goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Atubolu missing in Germany squad

Legit.ng reported that Noah Atubolu missed Germany squad for the March international break as he continues to wait for his first Die Mannschaft call-up.

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retired from international duty, and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen was injured, the Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper was still snubbed.

