Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC national chairman, has expressed optimism that the ruling party will secure victory in the November 16 Ondo governorship election

Ganduje also declared the party's intention to capture the southwest region by winning the Ondo state election

According to Ganduje, Ondo poll victory will boost President Bola Tinubu's chances and support in the southwest region ahead of the 2027 election

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the ruling party will capture the south-west by winning the November 16 off-cycle governorship election in Ondo state.

Ganduje declared this when he led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday, October 20.

As reported by Daily Trust, the APC national chairman was joined by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Talabi Olatokunbo.

Speaking at the meeting, Ganduje emphasized the APC's commitment to extending its influence ahead of the 2027 general election, particularly targeting Oyo and Osun states to strengthen support and chances for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"In this geopolitical zone, we must deliver 100 percent in favour of APC. Therefore, Ondo State, you must be at the forefront; the two other states – Oyo and Osun – we will capture them, but I will not reveal our secret. We are strategising. Everything must be 100 percent behind President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Ganduje stated.

The APC chairman expressed confidence in Ondo's incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, declaring that the national party leaders have fully backed his candidacy.

Speaking further, Ganduje said the governorship election in Ondo is a walkover for the APC.

Leadership confirmed the development in its publication on Sunday.

