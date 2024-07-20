Emir Aminu Ado Bayero stepped out of the Nasarawa Mini Palace for the first since his return to Kano

The 15th Emir of Kano attended the annual peace prayer for the nation where the Holy Qur’an is usually recited up to 3000 times

The event usually holds within the first Islamic month to pray for peace, prosperity and progress of the country

Kano state - The dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, made his first official trip outside the Nasarawa mini Palace by attending the annual peace prayer for the nation on Saturday, July 20.

The Holy Qur’an is usually recited up to 3000 times within the first Islamic month to pray for peace, prosperity and progress of the country.

The 15th Emir of Kano witnessed the last day of the prayers for the year.

As reported by Daily Trust, the event was organised by the Isyaku Rabiu family.

Bayero reportedly moved in a procession from the mini palace to the Isyaku Rabiu mosque at Goron Dutse and the same back home.

This is Bayero’s first official outing since his return to Kano and settling at the Nassarawa mini palace due to the ongoing Emirate tussle with Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Likewise, Sanusi had his first official outing from the Gidan Rumfa palace two days ago.

The 16th Emir visited the state Government House to meet with the newly appointed second-class emir of Gaya, Rano and Karaye emirates.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Abba Yusuf presented an appointment letter to Aliyu Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya.

The emir is the only one among the five deposed emirs to be reinstated by Governor Yusuf. The governor appointed two other emirs as second-class emirs on the same day.

Why Emir Bayero is enjoying Tinubu’s support

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a top chieftain of the NNPP made an allegation against Emir Bayero.

Hashim Dungurawa, the chairman of the ruling NNPP in Kano state, claimed Bayero is enjoying federal power and support from Tinubu’s government because of his “Yoruba blood”.

At the moment, Bayero and the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, are claiming ownership of the Kano throne amid court battles

