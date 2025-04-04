Nigerian singer Zinoleesky recently welcomed his first son and a naming ceremony was organised to celebrate him

A series of videos made the rounds online from the event, and many fans spotted the singer’s baby mama

The videos of Zinoleesky’s baby mama at the naming ceremony drew the attention of many as they commented on her appearance, among other things

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky’s baby mama, is now making headlines on social media.

Recall that the Party No Dey Stop crooner recently welcomed a baby boy, and a naming ceremony was organised for the child on April 3, 2025.

Zinoleesky's baby mama's appearance draws attention. Photos: @koronu_blog01 / TikTok, @bisibalo_ / IG

Source: Instagram

Several guests graced the occasion, including Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley. Videos from the naming ceremony also went viral and gave netizens the opportunity to see the singer’s baby mama.

In the trending clips, a light-skinned lady was seen closely with Zinoleesky as they rocked matching outfits. She was later discovered to be the newborn baby’s mother.

See a video of Zinoleesky’s baby mama with the music star below:

Another video showed the new mum dancing happily with Zinoleesky at their child’s naming party as people gathered to celebrate them:

Reactions to videos of Zinoleesky’s baby mama

After videos from Zinoleesky’s child’s naming ceremony went viral, netizens were more focused on his baby mama and her appearance. Many fans gushed over the new mum’s beauty, while others shared their thoughts about Zino’s looks:

Hairaura_finesse said:

“The girl is so pretty 😍.”

_ta__mmy said:

“ohhhh woww she’s very pretty o😂.”

Iam.oluwafisayo said:

“So zino don born 2 bayii. Omoh ehn.”

Primerevive said:

“She’s so pretty😍❤️.”

_themmy_thope said:

“Why e resemble aboki children like this 😂.”

Sisi__oge wrote:

“He resemble those fulani herdsmen i do see on tiktok😂😂.”

_iammarvis_ wrote:

“I know understand,she be caro white ambassador??”

Themantha_yk said:

“Pesin carry belle for zino keh?”

__chinnyy___ said:

“No be small sharking body.. on top person wey him head big pass him body.”

Betadigitals.a said:

“Baby mama culture is slowly creeping in gen Z.”

Charming_shortlets said:

“Is he not too small for her?”

Elizzyorok wrote:

“How u go wake up born for that kind person 😢.”

Redcharissa wrote:

“Women sha....this fine girl and zino, how?????”

Lusi_nie wrote:

“It's really true that some women dey classless and no get type when a man has little money tueh.”

Zinoleesky chills with pregnant baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zinoleesky made the news after he was seen hanging out with a pregnant lady.

Both of them were part of the crew for a boat cruise which also involved singer Naira Marley, and show promoter Sam Larry.

Zinoleesky and the lady got netizens' attention as they walked to where some other people were seated. In the video shared by @hty12538384 on TikTok, netizens were displeased with the lady for hanging out with Zinoleesky and his associates, and they bashed her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng