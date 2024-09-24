FG has concluded plans to implement the new national minimum wage of N70,000 starting from July 29, 2024, alongside consequential salary adjustments for various sectors of the federation

The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, made this known on Tuesday, via a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Eno Olotu

This came weeks after Joe Ajaero's led NLC asked his colleagues to ensure that Nigerian workers benefit from the N70,000 wage

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to implement the with effect from July 29, 2024.

FG discloses when payment of N70,000 will commence

According to reports released on Tuesday, September 24, Tinubu's government has also approved the revision of the Salary structure for lecturers, doctors, military and other civil servants.

The development comes after FG and the Labour Union on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the N70, 000 new minimum wage.

A statement by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, and signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Eno Olotu said the committee on salaries for civil servants has agreed that the new minimum wage will be implemented from July 29, 2024.

As reported by Channels TV, Olotu, on Tuesday, September 24, said the agreement is part of the resolutions reached at the end of the committee’s meeting in Abuja last week Friday.

The committee, chaired by Didi Esther Walson-Jack, head of the civil service of the federation, which was formed a week ago, and has finalised the terms of the new salary structure.

The HCSF said:

"Both the Trade Union and the Government sides have agreed on the Consequential Adjustments in Salaries arising from the new minimum wage of N70,000."

NLC: N70k minimum wage now useless

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress expressed regret for accepting the N70,000 minimum wage.

At a recent event in Lagos state, Joe Ajaero lamented that the N70,000 wage has been rendered useless as petrol prices skyrocket and economic hardship persists.

The NLC president also lamented that Tinubu betrayed organised labour by increasing fuel prices immediately after signing the new minimum wage bill into law.

