Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged an assassination plot against her, naming three top Nigerian political leaders

The Kogi state Government and Akpabio’s camp dismissed her claims, accusing her of inciting unrest and violating a government ban on political gatherings in Kogi Central

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) condemned the state government and police for allegedly using security concerns as a pretext to block Akpoti-Uduaghan’s visit to her constituency

The political landscape in Kogi State has been thrown into turmoil following a visit by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to her constituency.

Her visit, despite a government-imposed ban on political rallies and public gatherings, sparked controversy and prompted reactions from key political figures, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi state Governor Usman Ododo.

Akpabio, Ododo React As Natasha Raises Alarm Over Alleged Assassination Plot By 3 Top Politicians

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, alleged that there was a plot to assassinate her.

Specifically, she accused Governor Ododo, his predecessor Yahaya Bello, and Senate President Akpabio of being complicit in the supposed scheme.

Her claims have further escalated tensions in the state, where political rivalry has reached new heights.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations

In a Facebook post before her visit, Akpoti-Uduaghan warned of potential violence, stating:

"However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible."

Despite warnings from the Kogi state Police Command and the state government, she proceeded with her visit, arriving at her Okehi hometown by helicopter, accompanied by her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome her, defying the imposed restrictions.

Speaking at the rally, she reaffirmed her commitment to seeking justice and denounced alleged attempts to recall her from the Senate.

"No amount of threats and intimidation will silence me. There have been attempts to eliminate me, but I remain steadfast in my mission to serve my people," she declared.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that her recall process was manipulated, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of collaborating with political opponents to push her out of office.

She questioned the credibility of a recall petition that allegedly garnered 250,000 signatures in two days.

"They deceived our people, took advantage of illiteracy and poverty, and manipulated the process. This recall will not stand."

Kogi government dismisses allegations

The Kogi State Government, in response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accusations, labeled her claims as “reckless and malicious.”

Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo issued a statement rejecting the senator’s assertions and accusing her of deliberately violating state directives.

"This is yet another desperate and calculated attempt by an incurable liar and serial manipulator to mislead the public, incite unrest, and present herself as a victim," Fanwo said.

The statement further alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions were aimed at destabilizing the state and provoking unnecessary political controversy.

It warned that any resulting violence from her activities would be attributed to her disregard for state laws.

Alleged assassination plot: Akpabio’s reacts

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, through his media aide Eseme Eyiboh, dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations.

"Anything concerning Natasha within the purview of the law is subjudice. There is no way you will comment on it without linking it to the President of the Senate, who is also a party to the suit," Eyiboh stated.

When pressed further on the senator’s repeated accusations, Eyiboh remarked:

"That shows the level of respect she has for the rule of law herself. We cannot say anything more than that."

Police send strong warning to Natasha

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the police have urged the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of Kogi Central Senatorial district to suspend her planned Sallah rally in the district in Kogi state.

Miller Dantawaye, the commissioner of police in Kogi, made the call in a statement signed by the police public relations officer, ASP William Aya, on Tuesday, April 1.

