The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has expressed regret for accepting the N70,000 minimum wage

At a recent event in Lagos state, NLC President Joe Ajaero lamented that the N70,000 wage has been rendered useless as the petrol price skyrockets and economic hardship persists

Ajaero also lamented that Tinubu betrayed organised labour by increasing fuel price immediately after signing the new minimum wage bill into law

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that the NLC will meet with the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss how workers could survive the recent hike in the petrol pump price.

N70k minimum wage: Labour laments fuel price hike

According to the NLC leader, the sudden increase in the price of petrol has eroded the gains of the yet-to-be implemented N70,000 new national minimum wage.

Ajaero, who disclosed this at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop on “Minimum Wage Implementation Workshop, Southern Zone, in Lagos,” insisted that organised labour was deceived by President Tinubu into accepting the N70,000 minimum wage to forestall petrol price increase.

As reported by Vanguard, he advised the government to address the excruciating hunger, poverty and frustration of Nigerians before things go out of hand, lamenting that Nigerians were really suffering.

While giving insight into the conversations with President Tinubu before the N70,000 minimum wage was agreed, the NLC president lamented that Nigerians appeared to have started adjusting to the situation on ground because the government had been distracting organized labour.

“There is a tactic to distract our attention, to call us names, level allegations against us over cybercrime, financing terrorism, sponsoring terrorism and the rest.

“Those things have paid off because while we are facing those allegations, this issue of pump price has remained.

“I repeat, we were betrayed by Mr President, That statement we issued over our being betrayed is being denied by officials of the government. I am repeating it that we were betrayed. Some of you here were at the meeting when Mr President said, Ajaero you are the problem.”

The Cable and The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the report in its publication on Friday, September 20.

Minimum wage: FG warns private sector against paying below N70k

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has mandated a new minimum wage for the private sector.

This directive, aimed at addressing the nation's economic challenges, was highlighted at a recent meeting in Lagos.

The government has warned that non-compliance with the N70,000 minimum wage could result in severe penalties, including jail term for employers.

