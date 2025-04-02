Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Edo Tribunal Gives Verdict on Accord Party's Petition against Gov Okpebholo
Politics

Breaking: Edo Tribunal Gives Verdict on Accord Party's Petition against Gov Okpebholo

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

FCT, Abuja - The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, has refused to nullify the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The tribunal also refused to order the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh governorship poll in Edo state.

Edo tribunal declines to nullify Gov Okpebholo’s election
Edo tribunal upholds Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo/Asue Ighodalo
Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, gave the unanimous decision on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: