Breaking: Edo Tribunal Gives Verdict on Accord Party's Petition against Gov Okpebholo
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
FCT, Abuja - The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, has refused to nullify the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.
The tribunal also refused to order the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh governorship poll in Edo state.
As reported by Vanguard, the three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, gave the unanimous decision on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.