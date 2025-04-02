Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, has refused to nullify the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The tribunal also refused to order the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh governorship poll in Edo state.

Edo tribunal upholds Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo/Asue Ighodalo

As reported by Vanguard, the three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, gave the unanimous decision on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

