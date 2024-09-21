Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke announced that his administration is actively working on implementing the newly approved ₦70,000 minimum wage for government workers

Governor Adeleke highlighted the significant support his administration has provided to Osun State University

The governor reassured public servants of his administration's dedication to their welfare

Osogbo, Osun State – Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced that his administration is actively working on the modalities for implementing the newly approved ₦70,000 minimum wage for government workers.

The governor made this statement during the grand finale of the 14th convocation of Osun State University, held at the institution's main campus in Osogbo on Saturday.

Osun gov Adeleke speaks on implementation of new minimum wage Photo credit: @Mbahdeyforyou

Source: Twitter

In his address, Governor Adeleke acknowledged the financial strain imposed on workers due to the removal of fuel subsidies and assured them that his administration is committed to mitigating these challenges, The Punch reported.

He emphasized that his government is focused on ensuring that the new wage structure is implemented effectively to provide relief to public servants in the state.

Gov Adeleke declares support for Osun State university

During the event, Governor Adeleke highlighted his administration's ongoing efforts to support the growth of Osun State University.

He pointed out that in the past year, the state government had provided significant support to the university, including the completion of an office complex at the Isale-Osun campus.

This development was crucial for meeting the accreditation requirements for the university's health-related programs, Leadership reported.

Gov Adeleke commits worker welfare

Governor Adeleke further reassured government workers of his administration's dedication to their welfare.

He mentioned that the state government had promptly paid a year's arrears to staff members and provided palliative allowances to all workers as part of efforts to ease the financial burden caused by the recent economic changes.

He said:

"We are currently working on the modalities for the implementation of the newly approved minimum wage."

Adeleke reiterated, expressing his administration's commitment to creating a peaceful and harmonious work environment for all public servants in the state."

Tragedy as final year OAU student killed in accident

In another development, Legit.ng reports that Esu Ema Rita, a final year student in the French department of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, has been killed in a fatal accident.

The tragic occurrence happened right at the campus gate while Rita was heading to submit her project on Thursday, August 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng