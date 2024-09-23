The Abia state government has disclosed when the new minimum wage payment of N70,000 will commence in the state

Unuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti-led Abia state government has stated that it will start payment of the new minimum wage in October 2024.

Kanu stated this while briefing the press on the outcome of the week’s State Executive Council meeting on Monday, September 23, The Punch reports.

He added that Governor Otti’s administration will commence the construction of 17 court halls across the 17 local government areas of Abia state.

According to Kanu, the new court halls are in a bid to strengthen the administration of justice in the state/

He further stated that there would be free medical consultations, maternal and child healthcare services, and free diagnostic tests during free medical outreach at Ugwunnagbo next week.

He said the free medical outreach will be organized by the state Ministry of Health.

Legit.ng recalls that civil servants in Abia state received the payment of N45,000 in wage awards at N15,000 each month for 3 months.

Kanu said the wage award was to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

He added that Governor Alex Otti's administration would soon commence payment of annual leave allowances to civil servants

FG announces date to start minimum wage payments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government issued a fresh update concerning the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for Civil Servants said payments of the new minimum wage will be backdated to July 29, 2024.

The committee also recommended that the wage award, which was discontinued should be paid until 28 July 2024.

