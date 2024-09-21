The Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for Civil Servants, led by Didi Walson-Jack, convened on September 20, 2024, to discuss the new minimum wage structure

Payments of the new minimum wage will be backdated to July 29, 2024, and the previously discontinued wage award will be reinstated until July 28, 2024

In reaction, the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have criticized the government's decision, arguing that it contradicts its earlier commitments

The Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for Civil Servants met on Friday, September 20, as regards the new minimum wage template.

The Committee, headed by Didi Walson-Jack, the Head of the Federation's civil service, said payments of the N70,000 new minimum wage will be backdated to July 29, 2024.

The Committee also recommended that the wage award, which was discontinued should be paid until 28 July 2024.

This is according to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) issued at the end of the meeting in Abuja on Friday.

They also noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government took note of the economic situation in the country before it took its decisions.

Labour fumes as FG backdates payment of N70k minimum wage to July

Speaking with The Punch on Saturday, September 21, the Head of Information of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Benson Upah, faulted the decision of the government, describing it as unacceptable.

“The backdating to July is not fair. It is not acceptable,” he said.

Also reacting, the National Vice President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Timmy Etim, criticised the government’s move.

He noted that since the Minister of State for Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, had told workers on May Day that the new minimum wage would take effect in May, it was unfair for the government to renege on the promise.

"The Minister of State for Labour, during the May Day, said that the payment of the new national minimum wage would take effect from May 1st. I am surprised if they have changed and I don’t know the parameter they used for the change. But it will be unfair for the government to do that taking cognizance of the socio economic challenges."

