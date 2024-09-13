The federal government on Friday, September 13, in Abuja, inaugurated a 16-member committee on consequential adjustments in salaries

Legit.ng gathered that the committee will deliberate on issues arising from provisions of the national minimum wage act, 2024

Inaugurating the committee, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, head of the civil service of the federation, said the decision by the government became imperative to maintain a fair and equitable salary structure for federal civil servants

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration on Friday, September 13, inaugurated a committee to examine the necessary adjustments in salaries related to the minimum wage of N70,000.

Legit.ng reports that the committee is chaired by the head of the civil service of the federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack. It comprises 16 members, made up of 8 members each from the federal government and the trade union sides.

The committee is to negotiate and agree on the consequential salary adjustments arising from the national minimum wage act, 2024.

Legit.ng recalls that in July, President Tinubu increased the federal government’s offer on the national minimum wage to N70,000, with an assurance that it will be reviewed after three years, instead of five years.

In a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the presidential villa, Tinubu said he had to intervene in the negotiations, knowing the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians, and the need to provide urgent succour.

Subsequently, he signed the new minimum wage bill into law.

