President Bola Tinubu's administration has been confirmed to have backdated the payment of the new minimum wage to July 2024

NSIWC's chairman, Ekpo Nta, said the reason for the development was because that was the month the president signed the new minimum wage bill into law

However, this development was against the earlier statement of the minister of state for labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who said the minimum wage payment would commence from May 1

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has announced that the new minimum wage payment will start from July 2024. This declaration was made by the commission's chairman, Ekpo Nta, during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, September 25.

According to Nta, the chosen date marks when President Bola Tinubu signed the New Minimum Wage Bill following its passage by the National Assembly.

However, The Punch reported that this development contradicts an earlier statement by the Minister of State for Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who claimed the payment would commence on May 1, 2024. If the government begins payment by October's end, they will only cover arrears for two months.

NSIWC announces approval of new salary structure

The commission also announced the approval of revisions to the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure and other salary structures. Last week, the Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for civil servants convened to discuss the new minimum wage template. They agreed to set July 29, 2024, as the effective implementation date.

The committee, headed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, recommended paying the discontinued wage award up to July 28, 2024. Notably, the government considered the country's economic situation before making these decisions.

This came after the labour union lamented being betrayed by the government over their agreement on the new minimum wage following the increment in the fuel price and the removal of subsidy.

Gov Abiodun speaks on new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, promised that his administration would be the first to implement the new minimum wage.

Abiodun made the vow while hosting workers' leaders in the state on Wednesday, September 11, at the government house in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The governor also speaks on the removal of the fuel subsidy and the measures his administration is taking to curtail its effect on the people of the state.

