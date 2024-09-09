Mixed reactions have continued to trail the arrest of the Nigeria Labour Congress president Joe Ajaero

A DSS official and security sources have reacted to the arrest of the labour leader who was picked up on Monday morning by the secret police on his way to the UK

DSS arrested Ajaero a few days after the police quizzed the labour leader over alleged terrorism and links to Andrew Wynne, a Briton accused of an alleged coup against Tinubu's government

A source from the Department of the State Service (DSS) has reacted to Joe Ajaero's arrest, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Why did DSS arrest Joe Ajaero?

Recall that operatives of the DSS on Monday morning arrested Ajaero at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

DSS picked Ajaero up when was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom (UK) for an official assignment.

Reacting to Ajaero's arrest, the DSS source, in an interview with the Vanguard, requested that an official request for comment be sent to the secret police's email address.

Also, security sources disclosed to The Cable that the DSS arrested Joe Ajaero following his failure to honour police invitation over a petition by Air Peace airlines.

According to the sources, Ajaero also failed to honour an invitation by the DSS over an alleged case of extortion.

The details of the Air Peace petition and alleged extortion were not revealed as of press time.

But Legit.ng understands that the police are alleging a link between the labour leader and a Briton, Andrew Wynne, who has been accused of financing the recent #EndBadGovernance or #Hunger protest in the country to allegedly overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ajaero's arrest: NLC told to declare nationwide strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a civil society member, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, has said the arrest of NLC's Joe Ajero by security operatives is unacceptable.

Comrade Soweto stated that now is the time for the leading labour union to respond 'decisively'.

The human rights activist advised labour unions to declare a 48-hour general strike and mass protest.

