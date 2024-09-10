The DSS has reportedly released Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, hours after he was arrested and detained

Omoyele Sowore, an activist and AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, announced the development in a tweet on Monday evening, September 9

Ajaero was earlier arrested on Monday by the DSS while he was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been reportedly released by the Department of State Service (DSS) hours after his arrest by the secret police.

According to Channels TV, Ajaero confirmed his release from the DSS custody later in the night, adding that the secret police seized his passport because he was allowed to leave their custody.

How DSS arrested Joe Ajaero

Recall that Ajaero was arrested earlier on Monday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en route to the United Kingdom for an official assignment. The NLC confirmed the arrest through its Head of Information, Benson Upah, who stated that Ajaero was scheduled to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London.

Upah revealed that Ajaero had sent a message indicating that he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), but the union was unaware of his current location. The NLC later released a statement condemning Ajaero's detention as a "brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation" since he was not declared wanted by any law enforcement agency.

Ajaero honours police invitation

Ajaero's arrest occurred a week after he responded to a police invitation regarding allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, and cybercrime. He was released the same day after writing a statement. However, another police letter surfaced, inviting Ajaero for further questioning, along with NLC secretary general Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The police letter requested Ajaero and Ugboaja to report for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police on September 5, 2024, regarding alleged criminal intimidation, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, and malicious damage to properties. The NLC has expressed concern over Ajaero's detention, describing it as an affront to democratic and natural rights.

NLC takes action over increase in fuel price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC has hinted at the possibility of embarking on a nationwide strike and protest over the increment in the price of fuel in the country

Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, condemned the new increment and expressed disappointment in President Tinubu.

NNPC Limited adjusted the commodity price to an all-time high depending on the location of its outlets, leading to panic in the country.

