Airyn Ruiz Bell's biography: Where is Art Bell's wife today?

Airyn Ruiz Bell is an American-based lady who gained widespread recognition as the fourth wife of the late Art Bell. Her late husband was an American broadcaster and author who founded and was the original host of the paranormal-themed radio program Coast to Coast AM. Despite being married to a renowned broadcaster, Airyn has maintained a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Art Bell’s wife, Airyn Ruiz Bell, came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with the late American broadcaster. Art and Airyn tied the knot on 11 April 2006 and were together for over two decades before Art’s death. The pair had two children, a daughter and a son. Art died on 13 April 2018 in Pahrump, Nevada, United States, at 72.

Full name Airyn Ruiz Bell Gender Female Date of birth 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Philippines Current residence Pahrump, Nevada, USA Nationality Filipina-American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Widowed Children Asia and Alexander

Airyn Ruiz Bell’s biography

The celebrity wife was born in the Philippines and currently resides in Pahrump, Nevada, United States of America. She is a Filipino-American national of Asian descent.

What is Airyn Ruiz Bell’s age?

The American-based celebrity spouse is reportedly 40 years old as of 2024. She was born in 1984, but her exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

Why is Airyn Ruiz Bell famous?

Airyn Ruiz Bell came into the spotlight as Art Bell's fourth wife. She is a private person who has managed to keep her life out of the limelight.

Airyn Ruiz’s husband was an American broadcaster and author. He is best known as the creator and longtime host of the paranormal-themed radio show Coast to Coast AM, syndicated on hundreds of radio stations in the United States and Canada.

In addition to Coast to Coast AM, Bell hosted other shows such as Dreamland and Midnight in the Desert. He authored several books, including The Art of Talk and The Coming Global Superstorm, later co-written with Whitley Strieber.

Airyn Ruiz Bell and Art Bell’s relationship

Airyn Ruiz and Art were married for over twenty years. They tied the knot on 11 April 2006 and had two children: a daughter named Asia Rayne and a son named Alexander William. Art Bell died on 13 April 2018, at age 72, at his home in Pahrump, Nevada.

Art reportedly succumbed to accidental substance misuse. However, he had previously posted on his website in July 2016 that he was hospitalized for pneumonia and disclosed that he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. On 22 September 2018, Airyn gave a statement to The BartCast about her husband's death. She said:

It has been five months since Art’s passing, and yet the pain and sorrow are still the same. My friends and family know how hard it has been for my kids and me. They have been through a lot already. We miss him every day; there is no minute we don’t think of him. Losing Art shuttered our life. Life will not be the same without him.

Before marrying Airyn, the American author had already been married three times and divorced twice. He married Sachiko Toguchi Bell Pontius from 1965 to 1968 and had two children, Vincent Pontius and Lisa Pontius Minei.

Art married Vickie L. Baker on 1 March 1981 and had a son named Arthur William Bell IV. The pair ended their marriage on 3 July 1991. He was also married to Ramona Lee Hayes from 4 August 1991 until her date on 5 January 2006.

Airyn's legal battle with Michael Savage

Airyn and her husband were engaged in a legal battle with Michael Savage. In 2016, the couple filed for defamation and invasion of privacy against conservative talk show host Michael Savage in 2019.

Airyn accused Savage of making false and harmful statements on his show, stating she was involved in her husband's death, which was ruled as accidental substance misuse.

The lawsuit claimed these remarks caused her emotional distress and damaged her reputation. However, it ended in an undisclosed settlement in 2017.

What is Airyn Ruiz Bell’s height?

Art Bell’s spouse is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms.

Airyn Ruiz Bell is a Filipino-born lady who came into the spotlight following her marriage to the late Art Bell, an American broadcaster and author. Art and Airyn were married for over two decades before Art’s death. The pair had two children, a daughter and a son. Art passed away on 13 April 2018 at the age of 72. Since his death, Airyn has stayed out of the limelight.

